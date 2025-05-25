Kylian Mbappé claims the 2024/2025 Golden Boot award

This season’s European Golden Boot winner was officially announced on Sunday, News.Az reports.

This comes after the final round of Premier League fixtures were played to completion.

After Kylian Mbappé’s brace in Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was the only player still capable of even joining the Frenchman in top spot.

In the case of Salah notching a hat-trick in his side’s meeting with Crystal Palace, he would have levelled Mbappé on 31 league goals for the campaign.

The Egyptian, however, could only manage a solitary goal, en route to a 1-1 stalemate at Anfield.

This means that Kylian Mbappé has officially been crowned the winner of the European Golden Boot for 2024/25.

In his first season in Spain, the 26-year-old has finished with 62 points to his name, ahead of Sporting CP frontman Viktor Gyökeres in 2nd (58.5), and the aforementioned Mo Salah in 3rd (58).