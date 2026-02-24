Kypson stuns De Minaur in Acapulco thriller

+ ↺ − 16 px

American Patrick Kypson secured the biggest victory of his career on Monday at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, upsetting second seed Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) to advance to the second round in Acapulco.

The win marked Kypson’s first tour-level triumph since Indian Wells in 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It feels amazing,” Kypson said after the match. “Everything was important. I had to serve well. I had to return well. I hit my forehand really big. Luckily, I was able to do those things for a pretty extended period of time.”

Kypson showed resilience in the deciding set, breaking De Minaur’s serve as the Australian attempted to close out the match at 5-4. The 26-year-old American eventually sealed the hard-fought victory after two hours and 39 minutes of intense play.

According to Infosys ATP Stats, Kypson won 71 per cent (48/68) of his first-serve points and converted three of the five break points he earned. De Minaur, who was playing his first tournament since capturing the Rotterdam title two weeks earlier, fell short in his Acapulco opener despite forcing a deciding-set tie-break.

Currently ranked at a career-high World No. 103, Kypson climbs seven spots to No. 93 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings following the win. He has also enjoyed strong form at the ATP Challenger level in 2025, where he is part of a six-player tie for the most titles won this season with four.

In the second round, Kypson will face fellow American Brandon Nakashima, who advanced with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elias Ymer.

Elsewhere in first-round action, 2025 finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina began his campaign with a straight-sets win. The Spaniard defeated Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 34 minutes to move into the next round, where he will meet either Rinky Hijikata or Mattia Bellucci.

