De Minaur survives five-set test to reach Australian Open third round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alex de Minaur has kept his flawless record at the Australian Open against lower-ranked opponents, edging past big-hitting Serb Hamad Medjedovic to reach the third round.

After dropping the opening set to the world No.90, de Minaur’s superior fitness and composure shone through as he recovered to win 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in a three-hour-and-four-minute battle on Rod Laver Arena, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The 26-year-old now advances to the third round at Melbourne Park for the sixth year in a row. He is likely to face American 29th seed Frances Tiafoe in the round of 32, who is on course to defeat Argentine Francisco Comesana.

Australia’s world No.6 holds a perfect 18-0 record against lower-ranked opponents in Melbourne, but Medjedovic proved a tough challenge with his powerful game.

“I weathered the storm,” de Minaur admitted. “He was playing some unbelievable tennis, serving well, hitting the ball from the baseline, really big and deep, and not letting me do much. Ultimately, a five-set match is long, so there are always opportunities.”

"I took them, and I'm super happy to battle my way through."

When de Minaur rolled through the second set in 42 minutes, organisers inexplicably didn't shut the centre court roof before heavy rain arrived.

The wet weather forced play to be suspended for 30 minutes while the court was mopped up and the roof was closed.

But the extended break failed to halt de Minaur's momentum, with Medjedovic immediately dropping serve.

Reaching the third round at Roland Garros last year, this was the fiery Medjedovic's first appearance in the main draw of the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old defeated Argentine Mariano Navone in the first round to book his clash with de Minaur.

After a potential next match against Tiafoe, who he has beaten in three of their four previous encounters -- de Minaur's opponents following that could be 10th seed Alexander Bublik (fourth round) and world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz (quarterfinals).

News.Az