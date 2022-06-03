Kyrgyz border service reports shootout on border with Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security on Friday reported an armed incident between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"On June 3, 2022, there was an incident with the use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. While on duty in the area of Bulak-Bashy, Batken district, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), a Kyrgyz border patrol detected Tajik border guards, who illegally crossed the conditional border line and entered the territory of Kyrgyzstan," the report said.

The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service noted that in response to a demand to leave Kyrgyz territory, Tajik border guards opened fire.

According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries or casualties on the Kyrgyz side, it added.

