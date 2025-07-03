Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for ECO summit

Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for ECO summit
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan on July 3 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, and other officials.


