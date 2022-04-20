Kyrgyz President: We are interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, as well as expanding multilateral cooperation," President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said in the press statements following the expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

"As is known, our countries closely cooperate within the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the CIS, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. For its part, Kyrgyzstan fully supports raising the status of Azerbaijan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to the level of an observer," said the Kyrgyz President.

