Kyrgyzstan records two cases of metapneumovirus infection

Kyrgyzstan records two cases of metapneumovirus infection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two cases of metapneumovirus infection have been detected in Osh Oblast, Kyrgyzstan.

According to the results of laboratory tests from patients who applied to hospitals, there is a registration of sporadic cases of influenza A H3N2 in Osh, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media. The epidemiological situation in Bishkek is stable, casee of acute respiratory viral infections such as parainfluenza I-IV, bocavirus, RS virus, seasonal coronavirus, adenovirus and metapneumovirus are registered.According to specialists, 5737 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the past week. In comparison with the same week last year (48 week 2022, i.p. 139.3) there is a decrease in morbidity by -1.7 times.The monitoring and assessment of the epidemiologic situation of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 in the republic continues.Influenza A (H3N2) or Hong Kong influenza is an acute respiratory disease characterized by a rapid course. It was first recorded in Hong Kong in July 1968. The spread of the disease quickly became an epidemic: within two or three weeks the virus affected more than 500 thousand people, and soon reached Europe, the United States and even African countries. During the 1968-1970 pandemic, from 1 million to 4 million people died from Hong Kong flu.

News.Az