Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan reach historic border delimitation agreement

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reach historic border delimitation agreement, News.Az reports.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed the agreement in Bishkek regarding the border between the two countries.

It should be noted that last month, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached a historic agreement on the border. The document was signed by the heads of the State Committees for National Security of the two countries, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov.

Note that the length of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan is more than 970 km. Earlier, Bishkek and Dushanbe had agreed on the disputed areas.

