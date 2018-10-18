L-39 trainer jet crashes in Russia's Krasnodar Territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

An L-39 military trainer aircraft crashed in south Russia's Krasnodar Territory during a scheduled training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reports.

"Today, at about 5 p.m. Moscow time, when performing a scheduled training flight near the village of Dolzhanskaya of the Krasnodar Territory, an L-39 jet trainer crashed and fell into the water," the ministry said.

It said a search and rescue team was looking for pilots in the area of ​​the crash.

"The plane was flying without ammunition. According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction could have caused the crash," the ministry said.

News.Az

