Landmine problem in Azerbaijan discussed in UK Parliament (PHOTO)

On October 19, the UK Parliament hosted an event on the landmine problem in Azerbaijan and the ongoing demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London told News.Az.

The event held on the initiative of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Explosive Threats and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London brought together UK lawmakers, officials of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, as well as representatives of the British companies and organizations involved in the demining operations in Azerbaijan.

The fact that the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Explosive Threats dedicated its first meeting on a country to Azerbaijan indicates that the problem of Armenia-planted landmines on the territory of Azerbaijan is a relevant global issue.

Delivering keynote remarks at the event, Matthew Offord, Member of the House of Commons and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Explosive Threats, spoke about the demining actions ongoing in the territories liberated from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation. He noted that as many as 180 servicemen and 53 civilians have been killed by anti-personnel and anti-tank landmines, as well as unexploded ordnance, since the signing of a ceasefire deal between the two countries in 2020. Offord said over the past two years, a total of 19,000 hectares of land have been cleared of 50,000 munitions, but this is only two percent of the mine-contaminated areas in Azerbaijan.

The UK lawmaker recalled that he took part in an international conference dedicated to the landmine problem in Azerbaijan in April of this year and observed the ongoing demining actions and restoration work in Aghdam.

Offord also said that the UK keeps playing a key role in providing personnel and resources for the elimination of explosives in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov in his speech praised the support of the UK government in solving the landmine problem and the activities of British companies and organizations in Azerbaijan. The diplomat noted that the low accuracy of the landmine maps provided by Armenia remains a major obstacle to the demining operations.

He also underscored the need for increased international support for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ambassador Suleymanov expressed confidence that the remaining issues will be resolved after the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.

The ambassador also thanked the UK not only for the financial aid and training support provided to Azerbaijan but also for always being a leading example among Western countries and showing friendship and partnership towards Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Ramil Azizov, Head of the International Relations, Awareness and Press Affairs Department at ANAMA, informed the participants about the ongoing demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the number of landmine victims, as well as the progress and advance experience gained by the organization he represents. The extensive presentation by the ANAMA official aroused the participant’s interest.

News.Az