Lando Norris wins Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix -VIDEO

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

British McLaren driver Lando Norris won the eighth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship, which took place on the legendary Monte Carlo city track, News.Az reports.

In second place is Ferrari representative, Monegasque Charles Leclerc, and the top three is rounded out by Australian Oscar Piastri, who drives for McLaren.


