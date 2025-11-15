Landslide in Central Java kills 6, 17 still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A landslide in Central Java, Indonesia, has killed six people and left 17 others missing, state news agency Antara reported Saturday, following several days of heavy rain.

The disaster struck on Thursday in Cibeunying village, Cilacap, burying a dozen houses, according to disaster official Budi Irawan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We have found three more bodies, leaving 17 still to be located. Rescuers are working to the best of their ability," Budi said. He noted that victims were buried 3 to 8 meters (10–25 feet) deep, making rescue efforts extremely challenging.

Indonesia’s wet season, which began in September and lasts until April, often brings floods and extreme rainfall, increasing the risk of landslides. In January, a similar landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, claimed at least 25 lives.

Authorities continue search and rescue operations in the affected area.

