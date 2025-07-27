Landslide kills several in China

The incident occurred in the Pu'er area, where rock covered a rural road. A car was trapped under the rubble, and the passengers and driver died.

"Five people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sunday," the statement said.

According to the publication, more than 80 people took part in the rescue operation, including firefighters, police officers, as well as medical and emergency services. Five excavators were also involved.

It is noted that measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.