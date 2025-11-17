Landslides in Indonesia’s Central Java kill at least 18, dozens still missing

Heavy rains triggered deadly landslides in two regions of Indonesia’s Central Java province, leaving at least 18 people dead and dozens missing, authorities said on Monday.

The worst-hit area was Cilacap, where a landslide buried around a dozen houses in Cibeunying village last week. Rescue teams say the search is extremely challenging, with victims buried 3 to 8 metres deep under soil and debris. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in Cilacap, while seven others remain missing, according to M. Abdullah, head of the local search and rescue division, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Excavators have been deployed to speed up recovery efforts, footage from KompasTV showed on Monday.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a landslide struck Banjarnegara, killing two people and leaving 27 others missing. Around 30 homes and several farms were damaged, the national disaster agency reported.

Indonesia’s wet season began in September and is expected to continue until April, increasing the threat of extreme rainfall, flooding, and landslides, the country’s weather agency warned.

