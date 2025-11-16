Dozens killed in landslide at copper mine in DR Congo

Artisanal miners usually work on their own with rudimentary mining tools on the outskirts of commercial mines [File: Kenny Katombe/Reuters]

More than 30 people have died in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo after a section of a copper mine collapsed, where unlicensed miners were operating in a makeshift manner.

This was announced by the governor of Lualaba, News.Az reports citing the radio station RFI.

"Thirty-two people have died, but the death toll could rise as search operations are not yet complete," she was quoted as saying by the media. Meanwhile, the Miners' Association reports 49 dead and dozens missing.

Authorities are citing a landslide caused by heavy rain at the mine as the cause of the deaths. However, the radio station reports a different version. According to this version, a conflict erupted between armed guards at the industrial mining site and the miners. The guards opened fire to disperse the miners. This led to the collapse of a makeshift bridge and the subsequent landslide. The reasons for the dispute between the miners and the guards have not been disclosed.

News.Az