Laos hit by widespread flooding after days of heavy rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several provinces in Laos have been affected by continuous rainfall, causing widespread flooding, with further flood risks prompting warnings for residents to stay vigilant as river water levels continue to rise, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Authorities in central Laos' Xaysomboun province on Tuesday visited areas affected by severe flooding, which has resulted in property damage and the loss of three lives. Emergency services and local authorities are on-site to assist residents.

Southern Laos' Savannakhet province also encountered continuous rainfall over the past week. On Tuesday, Governor of Savannakhet province Bounchom Oubonpaseuth visited the affected areas, where 18 villages and 3,165 hectares of rice fields have been impacted, displacing 2,608 families. Several irrigation facilities, a school, and roads have been damaged. Authorities are providing emergency aid and working to address the damage.

Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued a flood alert as water levels in the Mekong River and its tributaries continued to rise following the rainfall. Some rivers have surpassed the warning level. Meanwhile, the Mekong River in the Pakse district of Champasak province was recorded at 10.93 meters, approaching the warning threshold of 11 meters.

The Lao weather bureau also cautioned of an increased risk of flash floods as rainfall is expected to continue. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to move their belongings to higher ground and remain vigilant.

News.Az