Latin American countries are demonstrating growing interest in BRICS, actively participating in various initiatives within the group, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Speaking at the 7th International Forum "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Shared Challenges to Joint Solution" in St. Petersburg, Ryabkov said that these efforts include finalizing an economic partnership strategy and establishing a grain exchange, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Interest in BRICS is expanding in the [Latin American] region," Ryabkov noted. "Work is underway in all BRICS dimensions under Brazil’s chairmanship. The agreement on the BRICS economic partnership strategy through 2030 is being finalized. The cross-border payment initiative is being advanced."

According to the deputy minister, proposals to establish a BRICS grain exchange are also under active discussion. "BRICS is characterized by a spirit of creativity and partnership, which contrasts sharply with the oppressive atmosphere pervading the blocs of Western leaders," he added.

The forum, titled "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Shared Challenges to Joint Solution," is being held in St. Petersburg from October 1 to 3. It is organized by St. Petersburg State University and the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

