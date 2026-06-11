Latvia adopts stricter immigration law

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Latvia's parliament, the Saeima, on Thursday passed a new immigration law in its final reading, introducing significantly stricter immigration controls and revising the rules governing the entry and residence of third-country nationals.

The law also creates a pathway for foreign nationals to obtain temporary residence permits of up to five years in exchange for investment, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to the legislators, the new law is designed to establish a clearer and more transparent immigration system while reducing the risks of fraudulent immigration.

Among the key changes, the law strengthens checks on third-country nationals at external borders and introduces a new border return procedure. It also expands the use of biometric data and information-sharing with European Union databases to improve identity verification and security screening.

Meanwhile, pre-entry checks will also be tightened, requiring applicants to provide more detailed information on the purpose of their visit and planned stay.

In addition, the law introduces restrictions on the employment of third-country nationals in low-skilled occupations, increases penalties for violations, and strengthens oversight in the education sector.

The main provisions of the new law will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2027.

News.Az