Latvia declares May 9 as a day of remembrance for the victims in Ukraine

The Saeima of Latvia urgently declared May 9 the Day of Remembrance for those killed in Ukraine, News.az reports citing TASS.

The proposal was supported by 61 out of 100 deputies.

The approval of the bill banning the celebration of Victory Day passed in a day.

According to the bill, May 9 will become a day of mourning, it is forbidden to hold mass entertainment and festive events.

Also, on May 8 and 9, fireworks will be banned throughout the country.

News.Az