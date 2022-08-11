Yandex metrika counter

Latvian Sejm recognized Russia as a state that supports terrorism

The Seimas of Latvia recognized Russia’s violence against the civilian population of Ukraine and other countries as terrorism and Russia itself as a state that supports terrorism, News.az reports citing TASS. 

Earlier, in an official statement, the Seimas Commission on Foreign Affairs recognized Russia’s violence against the civilian population of Ukraine and other countries as terrorism and Russia as a state that supports terrorism.

The commission’s statement emphasizes that Russia purposefully uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces, to paralyze Ukraine’s ability to act to occupy its territory.


