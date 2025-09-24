Lavrov arrives in New York for UN General Assembly, set to meet Rubio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York to attend the ongoing U.N. General Assembly, Russian state media reported on Sept. 24.

World leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gathered for the week-long summit beginning Sept. 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

According to his official schedule, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Lavrov on the sidelines of the assembly later today. The meeting comes amid renewed U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, though recent negotiations have stalled.

President Donald Trump met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 but has since expressed frustration over Moscow’s unwillingness to cooperate. Following talks with Zelenskyy on Sept. 23 in New York, Trump suggested that Ukraine, with EU support, may now be in a position to reclaim all of its territory.

Lavrov’s 12-hour flight from Moscow reportedly avoided European and Canadian airspace due to ongoing bans against Russian aircraft imposed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine’s allies remain firm in restricting Russian flights, while Kyiv continues to stress Moscow’s attempts to mislead the West. Zelenskyy told reporters that Trump has grown more supportive of Ukraine after recognizing Putin’s “dishonesty” regarding battlefield realities.

