Lavrov hails Zelensky’s statement on disengaging forces and hardware in Donbass

Moscow welcomes Kiev's readiness to disengage forces and hardware along the contact line between conflicting sides in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Russian side took note of rather positive statements of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that he seeks a solution through the efforts of the Normandy Four and the Contact Group on the issue of disengaging forces and hardware on the contact line, starting from those regions, which had been approved three years ago by the Normandy Four leaders, and then along the entire contact line," Lavrov said.

"This fully meets the expectations of those who are interested in implementing the Minsk agreements in full," he said.

According to Lavrov, Russia voiced hope that "this Ukrainian president’s position would determine the country’s future course" on settling the crisis in Donbass. Russia’s top diplomat criticized statements made by some members of Zelensky’s team that Kiev was not satisfied by "various aspects of the Minsk agreements."

