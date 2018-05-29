Lavrov notes US not interested in cooperating with Russia on cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington is currently not interested in maintaining contact with Moscow on cybersecurity, however, several countries support Russian initiatives concerning this issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, during his speech at the Public Administration Academy under aegis of the Belarusian President in Minsk, TASS reports.

According to him, the discussions on how to regulate the Internet have resumed for years. "For obvious reasons, the US are not too interested in these discussions," Lavrov noted. "That is why so far, these discussions haven’t brought any tangible results, but the issue remains - it is related to establishing universal rules of cyber activity."

"We are currently promoting two initiatives [on cybersecurity]. It is a project for the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution, initiated by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, which includes formulating rules of responsible cyber activity for all countries and inviting the states to subscribe to these universal rules. The second project concerns the creation of an international convention on fighting cybercrime," the minister noted.

He also stressed that the majority of countries support the Russian initiatives; however, some Western colleagues "are always trying to look for a downside", despite Moscow’s readiness for "extensive and meaningful dialogue." "For example, the US accuse us of meddling in their elections and other things, of misuse of the Internet, social networks, and of other cybercrimes," Lavrov reminded. "However, long before it began, the Americans had been refusing our offers to create a permanent bilateral working group on cybersecurity, where the experts could study all issues and concerns arising between both countries."

