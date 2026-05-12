Apple rolls out encrypted iPhone-Android texting

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Nearly 18 months after the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Americans against texting between iPhones and Android devices due to security concerns, Apple has introduced encrypted cross-platform messaging through iOS 26.5, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The update enables end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users for the first time. However, Apple noted that the feature “is not available to all.”

According to the company, availability depends not only on device compatibility but also on carrier support, meaning some users may not immediately gain access to secure RCS messaging even after installing the update.

Unlike platforms such as WhatsApp, where messages are always end-to-end encrypted because the app controls both ends of the conversation, Apple’s and Google’s implementation of encrypted RCS depends on carrier infrastructure.

Similarly, Apple’s iMessage has always offered fully encrypted communication between Apple devices, identified by its well-known blue chat bubbles. Messages sent outside the iMessage ecosystem appear as green bubbles and rely on SMS or RCS protocols instead.

With Google Messages, encrypted RCS already works when all participants use updated versions of the app, though users must verify whether encryption is active.

The new iOS 26.5 rollout expands encrypted RCS messaging but introduces added complexity because encryption can depend on the carrier networks connected to both devices at any given time.

In release notes ahead of the update, Apple stated that “end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta) in Messages is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time.” The company said supported carriers would be listed on its messaging support website.

As a result, Apple and Android users may still find more consistent security when using services such as WhatsApp or Signal, or when communicating within their own ecosystems.

Industry observers had expected Apple to release iOS 26.5 this week, introducing encrypted RCS alongside broader improvements to performance, battery efficiency and system stability.

German technology outlet Born City reported that Apple’s upcoming iOS updates aim to address long-standing criticism of the closed iMessage ecosystem, growing demand for artificial intelligence features and increasing regulatory pressure.

Meanwhile, India-based publication Eastern Herald said Apple’s RCS rollout reflects a wider industry effort to balance privacy and interoperability in messaging standards.

Apple officially released the encrypted RCS feature in beta on May 11, describing it as a joint effort with Google. The company said the collaboration was designed to make RCS, the modern replacement for SMS, more secure and private across platforms.

“Starting today,” Apple said, “end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging begins rolling out in beta for iPhone users running iOS 26.5 with supported carriers and Android users on the latest version of Google Messages.”

Users on supported carriers will see a lock icon in RCS chats when encryption is active. Apple said encryption is enabled by default and will gradually activate for both new and existing RCS conversations.

The update marks one of the biggest changes to text messaging in decades, potentially narrowing the gap between traditional texting and popular encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp.

However, analysts say it remains unclear how quickly carriers worldwide will adopt the protocol or whether the change will significantly affect WhatsApp’s dominance in many global markets.

Still, the rollout directly addresses earlier U.S. government concerns over the lack of security in cross-platform texting, providing what many see as a long-awaited fix for encrypted communication between iPhone and Android users.

News.Az