Shell plans sale of French petrol station business

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Energy giant Shell is planning to sell its French petrol station business.



The report said Shell informed employees and suppliers that it intends to find a buyer for its fuel station operations in France during the third quarter of this year, with a transaction potentially finalized in early 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shell’s French network reportedly includes more than 60 motorway petrol stations operated by partner companies. Shell supplies fuel and related services to the locations in exchange for fees rather than directly managing the sites itself.

The business generated an operating profit of 108.5 million euros ($127.5 million) in 2025, making it a profitable part of the company’s downstream operations.

The reported move comes as major oil companies continue reshaping their retail and energy portfolios amid the global transition toward cleaner energy and changing fuel demand patterns.

Neither Shell’s Paris nor London offices immediately responded to requests for comment following the report.

The potential sale would mark another shift in Shell’s European operations as the company increasingly focuses on strategic investments in energy transition projects, liquefied natural gas and low-carbon technologies while reassessing parts of its traditional fuel retail business.

News.Az