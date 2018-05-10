Yandex metrika counter

Leadership of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry visits Alley of Honor

On the occasion of the 95th birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the leadership and military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Honor.

The leadership and military personnel of the Ministry of Defense paid tribute to the memory of the Great Leader, laid wreaths and flowers to his grave.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

