Lebanese president accuses Israel of violating cease-fire
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (Photo: Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)
In his first interview since taking office, Aoun told the Saudi-owned, UK-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that he did not believe there was a military necessity for Israel to remain on Lebanese soil. "With drones and satellites, these locations are meaningless," he stated.
Aoun said he was in contact with French and American mediators to pressure Israel to withdraw its forces, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
"If the American administration, until now, did not pressure Israel to leave Lebanese territory, it means either that there is no desire to do so or that it is waiting for the appropriate time, I don't know," he said but added that relations with the United States were necessary because of their position in the world.
Aoun was named president after the war between Israel and Hezbollah ended and after Hezbollah's leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah were assassinated. said that his country was tired of war. "In all honesty Lebanon is tired. The Lebanese are tired of others fighting their wars on our land. We deserve economic and political recovery," he said.