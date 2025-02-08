Lebanon announces formation of new gov't

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese Presidency announced Saturday the formation of a new 24-member government headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to local TV channel al-Jadeed, Salam told reporters at the presidential palace that the new government will be reform-driven, which is the only path to saving Lebanon.

The government will implement the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the civil war in Lebanon, enact financial and economic reforms, and ensure an independent judiciary, he said.

"The government must ensure security and stability by implementing (UN) Resolution 1701 and overseeing Israel's withdrawal, in parallel with reconstruction efforts. This is not just a promise; it is a commitment," Salam said.

The government will also work to restore confidence between Lebanon and the international community, and rebuild trust between it and the youth, he said, noting that he will work closely with President Joseph Aoun "to launch a national reconstruction initiative for Lebanon."

In early January, Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected the 14th president of Lebanon, ending a two-year presidential vacuum that had paralyzed the country's political system.

A few days later, Salam, president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, was named Lebanon's new prime minister and tasked with forming a new government.

