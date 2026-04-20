Lebanon appoints former US envoy to lead talks with Israel

Lebanon appoints former US envoy to lead talks with Israel

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Lebanon has named former ambassador to the United States Simon Karam to head its delegation in upcoming talks with Israel, according to President Joseph Aoun.

Aoun said the negotiations will be handled by a single Lebanese delegation and are “separate from any other negotiations,” emphasizing a focused diplomatic track, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The discussions are expected to address efforts to halt ongoing hostilities, end Israeli military presence in southern areas, and support the deployment of the Lebanese army up to internationally recognized southern borders.

Aoun described the situation as a critical choice between continued conflict and a negotiated path toward long-term stability.

The announcement comes after reports of sustained violence in the region since early March, which Lebanese officials say has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced a temporary 10-day ceasefire between the two sides, which has set the stage for renewed diplomatic engagement.

The move signals a rare direct negotiation framework between Lebanon and Israel, amid heightened regional tensions and international pressure to prevent further escalation.

Officials on both sides are expected to focus on security arrangements and border stability as discussions begin under international observation.

News.Az