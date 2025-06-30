Lebanon proposes step-by-step plan to resolve problems with Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon is seeking to rid itself of the presence of Israeli occupation forces on its territory as soon as possible and is proposing a step-by-step plan to resolve border issues, Prime Minister of the Republic Nawaf Salam said in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, News.Az informs.

"We have sent our proposals to US Special Representative Tom Barak, which envisage the development of a mechanism that would lead step by step to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the five southern areas that remain under their control," Salam said.

The prime minister made it clear that Beirut is also prepared to consider the US and Israel's demand to disarm the Shiite Hezbollah units north of the Litani River. "The solution to this issue is in line with our government's program, which is seeking to have all weapons concentrated exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese army," he stressed.

"Lebanon deserves to be a normal state that provides protection to its citizens, where peace, stability and the rule of law will reign," the politician noted.

