Lebanon's president appoints ICJ judge as prime minister

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appointed Nawaf Salam, the presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as the new prime minister on Monday, following consultations with lawmakers, according to the presidency, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"The president of the republic called on Judge Nawaf Salam to task him with forming a government, knowing that he is currently abroad. It has been decided he will return tomorrow," it said.

