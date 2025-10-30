Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including a launcher and tunnel shaft in the area of Mahmudiyah in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, News.Az reports.



"The presence of the infrastructure in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF noted.



The IDF vowed to continue operating to remove any threat posed to Israel.

