Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

  • Middle East
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including a launcher and tunnel shaft in the area of Mahmudiyah in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The presence of the infrastructure in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF noted. 

The IDF vowed to continue operating to remove any threat posed to Israel. 


