Lebanon set to elect new president on Jan. 9

Lebanon's newly elected parliament convenes for the first time to elect a speaker and deputy speaker, in Beirut, Lebanon, May 31, 2022. Photo: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has scheduled a parliamentary session for January 9 to elect a new president.

The presidential post in Lebanon has been vacant for over two years amid the country's political deadlock.

Berri made the announcement during a parliamentary session on Thursday, saying he will give "a one-month period to reach consensus among us," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The parliament speaker said he would invite foreign ambassadors to attend the session to elect a president.

Lawmakers had held at least 12 sessions but failed to elect a new president to succeed Michel Aoun, who left office on Oct. 31, 2022.

A candidate needs two-thirds of the vote, or 86 lawmakers, to make it through the first stage. An absolute majority is needed in subsequent rounds.

Berri's announcement came one day after a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel came into force on Wednesday ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

