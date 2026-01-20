Legal challenge launched against Gatwick expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Environmental campaigners have launched a legal challenge against Britain’s plan to expand London Gatwick Airport, arguing that the project fails to properly address climate change concerns.

The case began on Tuesday after the UK government approved the opening of a second fully operational runway at Gatwick in September. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander backed the expansion, saying it would boost economic growth by allowing thousands of additional flights and increasing passenger capacity in the coming decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) is seeking to block the project, claiming that officials did not adequately assess the expansion’s impact on Britain’s climate commitments. The group argues that the environmental and community harm caused by increased air traffic will outweigh the projected economic benefits.

The government maintains that greater use of sustainable aviation fuel will ensure airport expansions remain compatible with the UK’s net-zero targets. It has also supported runway expansion plans at Heathrow, Britain’s largest airport.

Airport growth in southeast England has long faced resistance from local communities concerned about aircraft noise, pollution, and overcrowding. Previous plans for a new runway at Heathrow were abandoned in 2010 following strong opposition.

Gatwick’s proposal involves shifting its existing backup runway by 12 metres to meet safety requirements, enabling both runways to operate simultaneously. The project is expected to create around 14,000 jobs and significantly increase passenger numbers by the 2030s.

A court ruling on the legal challenge is expected at a later date. Gatwick Airport is majority-owned by VINCI Airports of France.

News.Az