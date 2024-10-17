‘Let's unite for a green world’: Azerbaijan launches massive tree-planting campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to plant a total of 1,611,000 trees and shrub species across 2,401 hectares as part of an initiative titled "Let's unite for a green world."

This initiative, organized by the executive authorities of 85 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, will take place from October 18-27, aiming to expand green areas in the country, enhance environmental protection, and combat global climate change, News.Az reports.The 10-day campaign will include the planting of 619,000 trees in Baku, 89,000 trees in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and 903,000 trees in other cities and regions. Among the trees to be planted, 749,000 will be evergreen forest trees, 692,000 will be ornamental shrubs, and 170,000 will be fruit trees.Azerbaijan has declared 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" to foster international solidarity in the global fight against climate change.

News.Az