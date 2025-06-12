Leyla Aliyeva joins high-level WHO climate and health event via video conference

The event was held in Reykjavik, Iceland, at the initiative of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In her remarks, Leyla Aliyeva outlined Azerbaijan’s progress and initiatives as the host of COP29, emphasizing that climate change represents not only an environmental concern but also a major global public health challenge. She highlighted national efforts in water resource management, environmental protection, and climate resilience.

Aliyeva also stressed the importance of engaging young people in climate and health initiatives, pointing to the IDEA Public Union’s work in this area, and called for broader international cooperation to advance shared goals.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge addressed the event, commending Azerbaijan’s leadership and commitment within the framework of COP29. He praised the country's active role in addressing climate change at both regional and global levels and thanked Leyla Aliyeva for her contributions to climate and health-related projects.

The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, established by WHO/Europe, aims to address the impact of climate change on public health, promote intersectoral collaboration, and develop practical mechanisms for joint action. With its official launch in Reykjavik, the Commission has commenced its activities.