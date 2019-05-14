Leyla Aliyeva meets president of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Beijing

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin in Beijing.

Li Xiaolin recalled her visit to Azerbaijan last year, as well as her meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Highlighting the association's relations with Azerbaijan, Li Xiaolin said that close cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation gives a great impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two nations.

Hailing fruitful cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the events organized as part of this collaboration. The sides expressed confidence that joint projects will be continued.

