LG Electronics India quarterly profit drops nearly 62%

LG Electronics India has reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, highlighting ongoing pressure in the consumer electronics and appliance market.

The company said its standalone profit for the quarter ending December 31 fell nearly 62% year-on-year to 896.7 million rupees (about $9.9 million), down from 2.33 billion rupees recorded in the same period a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

LG Electronics India is a key unit of South Korea’s LG Electronics and operates across major segments including home appliances, consumer electronics, and smart technology products in one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

While the company did not immediately detail all factors behind the profit drop, industry analysts note that rising costs, competitive pricing pressures, and shifting consumer demand patterns have been affecting margins across the sector.

The results come as electronics manufacturers in India continue to navigate fluctuating input costs and strong competition from both global and domestic brands. Market watchers say performance in upcoming quarters will depend on demand recovery, pricing strategies, and product innovation across premium and mass-market segments.

