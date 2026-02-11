OpenAI, Samsung, SK to build Korea data centres in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is set to deepen its presence in Asia as it prepares to launch major infrastructure projects in South Korea alongside tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Group, according to the country’s science minister.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in Seoul, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said the companies are planning to begin construction of new data centres as early as March. The move signals South Korea’s growing role in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The initiative follows an announcement last October that OpenAI intended to establish joint ventures with Korean partners to develop two data centres in the country. The initial combined capacity of the facilities is expected to reach 20 megawatts, marking a significant step toward expanding AI computing power in the region.

Industry observers say the project could strengthen South Korea’s position as a strategic hub for advanced computing, while also supporting rising demand for AI services, cloud infrastructure and next-generation semiconductor technologies.

The partnership also reflects increasing cooperation between U.S. AI companies and South Korea’s leading chipmakers as global competition for AI infrastructure accelerates.

News.Az