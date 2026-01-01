LG to unveil new AI-powered Gram laptops

+ ↺ − 16 px

LG Electronics announced on Thursday that it will unveil new LG Gram laptops featuring its generative artificial intelligence model, EXAONE, at CES next week.

The South Korean tech giant said the LG Gram Pro AI 2026 will include EXAONE 3.5, a large language model developed by its in-house AI research team, enabling a broad range of on-device AI functions, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Gram Pro series incorporates a next-generation material called Aerominum, commonly used in the aerospace industry. The 16-inch Gram Pro weighs just 1,199 grams, according to the company.

A key feature, called My Archive, creates a personal database from files stored on a user’s computer, allowing AI-generated responses and enhanced search capabilities. The 16-inch Gram Pro is powered by a 77Wh battery, offering up to 27 hours of usage on a single charge. With 30 minutes of fast charging, it can operate for more than nine hours, LG said.

LG Electronics also announced plans to release seven new LG Gram models in the domestic market starting Tuesday. These include the LG Gram Pro AI, LG Gram Pro 360 AI, and LG Grambook AI.

News.Az