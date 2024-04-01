Liberation of occupied Azerbaijani territories creates new investment opportunities - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Creating industrial zones plays a significant role in enhancing Azerbaijan’s investment environment, said Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov as he addressed the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mammadov highlighted that the liberation of occupied Azerbaijani territories has created new investment opportunities.

“Preserving the environment of the Karabakh region stands as one of the foremost priorities in the restoration of the liberated territories,” he added.

News.Az