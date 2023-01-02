Libya exhumes 18 bodies from mass grave in Sirte

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libyan authorities on Sunday exhumed 18 bodies from a mass grave in the western city of Sirte, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said the mass grave was discovered last week in Al-Sab'a neighborhood in Sirte.

The corpses were sent to the city’s Ibn Sina Hospital for medical tests.

Discoveries of mass graves are common in war-torn Libya, where the authorities regularly announce the discovery of mass graves either in the areas that were under the control of the Daesh\ISIS terror group or the militias affiliated with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

