WUF13 crucial for shaping sustainable cities, Libyan minister says

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The 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) is important for shaping the future of sustainable cities, Essam Al-Tamouni, Minister of Housing and Reconstruction of the Government of National Accord in Libya, and a participant in WUF13, told.

He noted that the principle of housing for life is important and that people's access to housing must be affordable, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The minister added that increasing the amount of green space in cities creates a safer, more comfortable, and more livable environment.

News.Az