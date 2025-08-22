Libya thwarts plot to attack UN mission headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libya’s security forces have prevented an attempted attack on the United Nations Support Mission headquarters in Tripoli, the Interior Ministry announced.

The Libyan forces intercepted an "SPG" rocket fired at the UN compound in Tripoli, which fell on a residential house in the Janzour municipality, causing no casualties or significant material damage, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A Toyota car was seized containing two additional rockets and the launcher used in the attack, said the statement, adding that authorities have launched an investigation to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

The ministry stressed its commitment to safeguarding diplomatic and international missions in Libya, pledging that the security services would not tolerate any outlaws and would continue to preserve stability and prevent security breaches.

The incident came just hours after UN Special Representative to Libya Hanna Serwaa Tetteh presented a new roadmap to the UN Security Council aimed at ending the current political deadlock in the country.

