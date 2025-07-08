Light training plane crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Training aircraft reportedly crashed near a private house in Tatarstan, Russia.

Eyewitnesses stated the light training plane Cessna 337 Skymaster had been circling the area for about an hour, News.Az reports, citing Russian sources.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

No casualties have been reported.

