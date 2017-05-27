Lights of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge to reflect colors of Azerbaijani flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomorrow, lights of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, will reflect colors of Azerbaijan flag.

Report informs citing Turkish bureau of Report News Agency that the action was initiated by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and with support of the Governorship of Istanbul and the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications on the occasion of Republic Day will be marked on May 28.

So, Istanbul bridge will illuminate tricolor from 8:00 pm up to next morning.

