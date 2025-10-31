Bronze age animal remains reveal ancient trade networks in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Archaeologists in Shaanxi Province, China, have uncovered remains of six exotic animal species at the Zhaigou site, shedding light on long-distance trade during the late Shang Dynasty (c.1600–1046 BC).

The finds include skeletons of horses, dogs, and cattle, along with bones and artifacts from mud clams, cowries, Yangtze alligators, flower turtles, and elephants. Researchers say these discoveries indicate cultural diversity and active trade links between northern Shaanxi, the Central Plains, and the Eurasian steppe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cowrie shells were processed as ornaments and possibly used as currency, while alligator scales were likely imported for leather goods such as drums and pouches. Horse remains were placed alongside burial carriages, highlighting their scarcity and value in the Shang era.

Ivory artifacts further suggest far-reaching exchange networks. Located on the Loess Plateau, the Zhaigou site spans 3 million square meters and contains tombs, workshops, and residential areas, making it a key political and cultural center.

“These findings show Shaanxi’s northern highlands were an active hub linking the steppe and Central Plains,” said Hu Songmei, an animal archaeology expert. The discoveries provide rare insights into early vehicle technology, burial customs, and the Shang Dynasty’s frontier interactions.

