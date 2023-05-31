Lima city center illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)
May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was marked in the Peruvian capital city of Lima.
On this occasion, the municipal building of Miraflores, the main historical and cultural district in Lima, was illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.