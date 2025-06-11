Lima’s newly opened airport under fire from dissatisfied passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Just two weeks after its opening, Lima's new Jorge Chávez International Airport has faced several operational issues, including frequent flight cancellations.

Three domestic flights were canceled Tuesday, according to Peru's Radio Exitosa. Between 18 and 25 flights were canceled in the airport's first days of operation, mostly due to fuel distribution failures, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Passengers have also voiced frustration over long lines at both baggage check-in and immigration.

The departure area for immigration is about 40% smaller, and the arrivals area 20% smaller, than in the previous terminal, according to reports. The limited space has caused crowding, especially during peak hours with several flights operating at once.

The airport's opening marked a milestone in Peru's infrastructure development. With more than $2.4 billion invested, the project -- managed by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) -- is the country's most ambitious transportation effort to date. Its goal is to make Lima the air hub of the South Pacific.

However, since opening June 1, the new terminal has faced criticism over operational and logistical efficiency.

The new airport spans 935 hectares -- three times the size of the previous terminal -- and is designed to handle up to 40 million passengers annually by 2030. That would put Lima on par with regional hubs such as São Paulo and Bogotá.

