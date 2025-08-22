List of 5 best cryptocurrencies to buy this week as the 2025-26 supercycle begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market is heating up again, and analysts are calling the upcoming 2025–26 cycle a “supercycle”, a phase where both blue-chip and emerging tokens post historic gains. With Bitcoin hovering near all-time highs and altcoin liquidity pouring back in, the search for the best cryptos to buy this week is in full swing. From meme-powered Layer 2s to scaling solutions and real-world utility projects, here are five cryptocurrencies poised for strong performance as this new bull phase kicks off.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Layer 2 Revolution

If you think meme coins are just about hype, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is here to change your mind. Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on community sentiment, LILPEPE is building its own EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, explicitly designed for meme projects. The aim? To make meme trading faster, cheaper, and fairer than ever before. One of LILPEPE’s most disruptive features is its anti-sniper bot technology, ensuring presales and launches remain transparent and accessible to real investors. The chain will also feature a native Meme Launchpad, allowing creators to launch tokens directly without battling high gas fees. LILPEPE solves a problem that has been around for a long time in the meme ecosystem: how to make it fair and scalable. Most meme coins work on very busy networks, like Ethereum, where gas fees can go up for no reason. Little Pepe is making a name for itself by providing very low costs, fast speeds, and independence. Presale Access: LILPEPE is currently in presale, priced at $0.0020. Investors can participate via ETH or USDT by connecting their wallets to the official site. Buy LILPEPE in Presale Here Join the Little Pepe Telegram for updates and the $777K giveaway. With multiple CEX listings confirmed post-presale and growing social buzz, analysts say LILPEPE could outpace even PEPE Coin in the next 12 months.

2. Sui (SUI): High-Speed Layer 1 for the Next Web3 Wave

Sui has emerged as one of the fastest Layer 1 blockchains in the market, focusing on parallel transaction execution to achieve unparalleled throughput. As dApps become more sophisticated, speed and scalability are becoming critical, and Sui’s architecture delivers both. Developers are increasingly turning to Sui for DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications, thanks to its low-latency performance and developer-friendly Move programming language. With new ecosystem grants and partnerships rolling out, SUI is primed to capture a large slice of the next-gen blockchain market.

3. Story Protocol (STORY): Tokenizing Intellectual Property

The incorporation of intellectual property (IP) management into the blockchain is a groundbreaking innovation that Story Protocol is pioneering. Creators can register, tokenize, and license their work in a decentralized manner, which opens the door for collaborative initiatives in the gaming industry, the media industry, and the narrative industry. With content creation booming in both Web2 and Web3 spaces, Story Protocol’s use case bridges traditional industries with blockchain transparency. As more IPs integrate into its framework, STORY could become the standard for decentralized content monetization.

4. Optimism (OP): Ethereum’s Scaling Workhorse

As Ethereum continues to dominate smart contract deployment, Optimism stands out as one of the leading Layer 2 scaling solutions. Using optimistic rollups drastically reduces gas fees while maintaining Ethereum’s security guarantees.

Optimism’s growth is tied to the broader adoption of the Superchain vision, integrating multiple chains under a shared security and liquidity framework. With key DeFi protocols and NFT platforms already live on Optimism, the OP token could see a sharp revaluation as on-chain activity ramps up in the supercycle.

5. Fartcoin (FART): Comedy Meets Community in Web3

Fartcoin is a cryptocurrency that is built solely around humor and viral culture. It capitalizes on the meme economy, which is responsible for the multi-billion dollar valuations of other cryptocurrencies such as DOGE and SHIB. With humorous NFT collections, parody campaigns, and social pushes supported by influencers, the team has relied on absurdist marketing strategies. The loud and unabashed branding that Fartcoin features is the company's most valuable commodity in a market where attention is the currency.

Strategic Buying in the Supercycle

The 2025–26 supercycle could dwarf previous crypto bull runs, but not all coins will survive the volatility. There is a lot of room for growth in the five tokens listed above. They also have sound fundamentals and cultural momentum. Always spread your risk, manage it, and do a lot of study before investing. If the experts are right, though, this supercycle could be the best one yet. Get LILPEPE Presale Access Here and join the Official Telegram Community to stay ahead of the curve.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az